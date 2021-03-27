expand
March 27, 2021

PROBATE – SCHULTZ, ROGER JOHN

By Submitted

Published 10:37 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-432

Notice And Order Of
Hearing On Petition For
Probate Of Will And
Appointment Of
Personal Representative
And Notice To Creditors

Estate of
Roger John Schultz,
Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 10, 2021, at 9:00am a hearing will be held via Zoom, at 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 25, 1996, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Douglas Schultz, whose address is 1308 St. John Ave, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Please see notice of remote hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: March 23, 2021

/s/Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Abby Leach
Leach Law PLLC
1206 W. Front St.
Unit 5
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0398442
Telephone: (507) 369-5953
Email:
abby@leachlawalbertlea.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of March & the 3rd day of April, 2021

