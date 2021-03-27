expand
Ad Spot

March 27, 2021

PROBATE – MYRNA PETRA GANRUDE

By Submitted

Published 10:35 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA
FREEBORN COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL
COURT FILE NUMBER:
24-PR-21-240
CASE TYPE:
INFORMAL PROBATE

Notice Of Informal
Appointment Of
Personal Representative
And Notice To Creditors
(Without A Will)

Estate of Myrna Petra Ganrude, Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Sharon Rose Betz
814 Madison Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007
as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607 and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 23, 2021
/s/Deanna Verdick
Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of March & 3rd day of April, 2021

More News

PROBATE – SCHULTZ, ROGER JOHN

PUBLIC HEARING – APRIL 6, 2021

ASSUMED NAME – TWEED RENOVATIONS

PROBATE – MYRNA PETRA GANRUDE

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors struggle with consistent story in Jan. 6 cases

News

Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation

News

Farm Family of the Year

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic conditions

News

Scouting for Food is this weekend

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Bomb squad called for New Richland pipe bomb

News

Motorists, farm equipment operators asked to safely share the roadways

News

124 Century Farms honored

Education

Southwest Standout Student: Hsa Yu

Education

Administrator’s Corner: A building-wide intervention approach

News

Kiwanis club make donations

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz OKs shots for all 16 and older; over 9,000 have at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer

Education

Sibley Star Class

News

‘The citizens are just adamant about not losing this’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea wrestlers place fourth, fifth at state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz set to open vaccine shots to all 16 and older

News

County buildings to reopen for in-person services April 1

News

Prayer service to take place on anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Ciota to transition out of CEO role at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

Minnesota marijuana bill continues push through House

Health Updates

Dozens of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have gotten COVID-19

News

US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic