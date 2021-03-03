PROBATE – JEROME M. SOLLAND

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.

24-PR-20-1806

Notice Of

Informal Probate Of

Will And Appointment Of

Personal Representative

And Notice To Creditors

Estate of Jerome M. Solland, Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated August 4, 2016, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Gary S. Solland, whose address is 706 Johnson Street, Hartland, Minnesota, 56042 and Terry D. Solland, whose address is 208 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, Minnesota, 56089, as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 23, 2021

Deanna Verdick

Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for

Personal Representative

Eythan G. Frandle

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt &

Benda, Ltd.

211 South Newton Avenue

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No:

0398362

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email:

efrandle@albertlealaw.com

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd & 10th days of March, 2021