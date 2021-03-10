PROBATE – JEROME M. SOLLAND
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-20-1806
Notice Of
Informal Probate Of
Will And Appointment Of
Personal Representative
And Notice To Creditors
Estate of Jerome M. Solland, Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated August 4, 2016, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Gary S. Solland, whose address is 706 Johnson Street, Hartland, Minnesota, 56042 and Terry D. Solland, whose address is 208 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, Minnesota, 56089, as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 23, 2021
Deanna Verdick
Deputy Probate Registrar
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for
Personal Representative
Eythan G. Frandle
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt &
Benda, Ltd.
211 South Newton Avenue
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No:
0398362
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email:
efrandle@albertlealaw.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd & 10th days of March, 2021