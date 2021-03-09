expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

Pierce, Cooper, Bosh lead finalists for 2021 Hall class

By Associated Press

Published 5:37 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

The list announced Tuesday features six other first-time finalists: former NBA coach Rick Adelman, two-time NCAA champion and Villanova coach Jay Wright, two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith, three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson and former WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley, plus Hall of Famer Bill Russell for inclusion as a coach.

Russell, who won 11 NBA titles while playing for the Celtics, became the NBA’s first Black head coach in 1966 while he was still a player. He led Boston to back-to-back NBA titles in 1967-68 and 1968-69 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1975.

Rounding out the list of finalists are Leta Andrews, the all-time winningest high school coach, male or female; Michigan “Fab Five” member Chris Webber; 2000 Olympic gold medalist Tim Hardaway; five-time NBA All-Star Marques Johnson and four-time NBA defensive player of the year Ben Wallace.

The Class of 2021 will be announced on May 16. The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for September in Springfield. The exact date has not been released.

The Class of 2020 ceremony, headlined by the late Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been rescheduled for May 14-16 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

More News

Should changes be made at intersection on Bridge Avenue?

Editorial Roundup: Walz COVID-19 plan continues to show success

Ask a Trooper: Are there laws about blinding fog lights?

Sarah Stultz: How has the COVID pandemic changed you?

News

Should changes be made at intersection on Bridge Avenue?

News

Minnesota produce farmers asked to complete annual questionnaire

News

State rainfall monitoring network seeks more volunteer members to submit data from home

News

Kiwanis clubs prepare books for distribution

News

Blood drive collects 60 pints of blood

Education

Minnesota education commissioner resigns, replaced by deputy

News

City Hall to open, library to start express browsing for 2 days a week at end of March

Cops, Courts & Fires

COVID-19 pandemic shapes trial of former Minneapolis police officer in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State reports new cases, deaths previously unreported over last year

Health Updates

More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items stolen from vehicle and other reports

News

City considering partnership with Albert Lea Family Y for senior center

News

COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State reaches more vaccination milestones over weekend

News

Bridge Avenue to be detoured for fiber optic installation

News

Coldwell Banker Home Connection joins Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors

Health Updates

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Business

34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

At session midpoint, Minnesota lawmakers aim for first deals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

More than 10 percent of Minnesotans have completed vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd’s cause of death, ex-cop’s force will be keys at trial