Orlando Meyer

Orlando Warren Meyer, age 96, of Walters, MN, died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN. Arrangements are entrusted to Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells.

Orlando W. Meyer was born on January 11, 1925 in rural Walters to Emma (Huper) and Emil Meyer. In 1930 the Meyer family moved to the farm where Orlando continuously lived until his death. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Walters, where he was also united in marriage to Evangelene Marie (Ahnemann) Meyer on September 30, 1948. When he was not keeping his four boys in line and standing up straight during church services, Orlando stayed active at United Lutheran Church as Sunday school teacher, youth organization advisor, and church council member.

In 1942 he graduated from Kiester High School, after which he began his lifelong profession of farming and continued his lifetime avocations of hunting, fishing, and conservation practices. Following his retirement from farming, Orlando earned a Master Gardener certificate from the University of Minnesota. Orlando felt fortunate to visit many places, family, and friends over the years. He was globally minded, open to learning about other cultures. He and Evangelene traveled the world and hosted international guests from many countries at their home and farm.

Orlando is survived by his sons Nathan (Cecilia) Meyer of Bear, DE, Sheldon (Holly) Meyer of Lake Crystal, MN, Clinton Meyer of Walters, Dayton Meyer of Wilmington, DE, Jesse Lutabingwa of Boone, NC, and by four grandchildren: Bethany (Robert) Higgins, Erin (Steven) Csizmadia, David Lutabingwa, and Jonathan Lutabingwa. He is also survived by siblings-in-law Mildred Meyer, Marian Ahnemann, Darryl (Gloria) Ahnemann, Dwight (Marilyn) Ahnemann, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Evangelene, parents Emil and Emma, siblings Margaret Wacholz, Orville Meyer, Viola Mattick, Velva Oothoudt, Ellwood Meyer,Helena Anderson, and many hunting dogs/friends named Duke.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, burial and memorial will be held at a later date.