expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary met at 9 a.m. March 20 at the Freeborn Legion Hall. President Sandy Anderson called the meeting to order. The American flag and the Auxiliary pledges were recited. The charter was undraped. The charter had been draped in memory of Laurie Cichos, Vickie Becker and Jerri Fogal.

The secretary and treasurer reports were given.  Both reports were approved as read.

Bills were presented and motioned to be paid. Money had been received from various sources for the poppy fund and for the general fund. A thank you has been sent for money received. A thank you was received from the Mayo Clinic Hospice program.

We did not receive a reply back from the Boys State candidates, and we did not receive a reply back from the Girls State candidates.

A discussion was held concerning the raffle tickets that were received from the 1st District president. She has made a quilt and has donated it, so that it can be raffled off with the money raised going to the Veterans Emergency Fund at the VA Hospital.

Anderson announced that the annual reports are here, and information should be turned in to her before April 1.

The next auxiliary meeting will be at 9 a.m. May 15 at the Freeborn Legion Hall. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

More News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Editorial Roundup: Press conference brought back checks and balances

Ask a Trooper: When can a vehicle horn be used on the road?

My Point of View: Parable taught relates to local political parties, too

News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Faith

‘It’s been a real blessing being in Albert Lea’

News

Community Sew Day approaching in April

Education

Riverland students celebrate virtual choir collaboration project

News

Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

News

Historic river pollution threatens Great Lakes fish

News

Youth for Christ highlighted

News

Study highlights higher profits for ag water quality certified farms

Health Updates

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month in Minnesota

Health Updates

Two Tims — Govs. Walz and Pawlenty — get COVID shots side by side

Health Updates

‘Sick for a season’: A glimpse at the road to recovery after a difficult battle with COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Squad car damaged by gunfire in Duluth

News

Minnesota Farm Bureau recognizes 26 sesquicentennial farms across state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports state’s only new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Health Updates

3 things to know if you’re newly eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

Cops, Courts & Fires

Witness: Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a ‘cold’ stare

Lake Mills

Lake Mills’ Jim Boehmer honored as Iowa Athletic Director of the Year

News

SMART Transit serves community amid pandemic with safe rides, food delivery, other services

Health Updates

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 deaths: 10 new cases in Freeborn County; almost 10K have received first vaccine dose

Health Updates

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals