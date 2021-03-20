expand
March 19, 2021

Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

First Lutheran Church Women met at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 13 in Bethany Hall. Sheri Nicol, co-president, welcomed members and guests.  Sheri announced there would be a door prize given and a chance to give a free will offering for payment on the convection oven. Jo Hanson read devotions from “Jesus Calling” by Sarah Young, reminding us to prepare ourselves for what lies ahead through prayer and spending quality of time with God. Sheri then led the group in reading the FLCW purpose.

Janice Lestrud conducted the installation of the 2021 FLCW officers: co-presidents, Diane Damerow and Sheri Nicol; treasurer, Cindy Gandrud; assistant treasurer, Gen Montei; and secretary, Marge LaFrance.

Nicol introduced  the program speaker the Rev. Jan Crissinger, who spoke on “What would you like to know about the new hymnal?” Using the new cranberry hymnal members chose several favorite hymns for a one-verse sing-along. The hymnal was first published in October 2006 and is widely used. It contains the hymns from the green LBW presently used as well as 200 others, many from With One Voice. It contains 10 communion settings, life passages settings, worship and at-home scripture readings, the psalms, as well as Luther’s Small Catechism. The hymnal’s strengths are that it is rooted in tradition, engages people in worship, appeals to the entire community, and reflects the mission of the church. First Lutheran just received its first shipment of 50 hymnals. 

Business meeting: Nicol called the business meeting to order. The secretary’s minutes from the March 11, 2020, meeting were approved as printed by a motion from Bonnie Schneider and second by Bonnie Trampel.                                                                             

Gandrud, treasurer, shared the fourth quarterly report from 2020.

Corresponding Secretary, Trampel, received thank yous from Jane Maiden and the Rev. John Holt for the holiday gift card. A gift request was received from Bibles for the World.

Newsletters were received from Youth For Christ and Global Health Ministries.

Gandrud reported that the library has been well used during the pandemic months.

New business: 

The new 2021 WELCA program book is available to members.                                                                                                    

Nicol reported that more pictures at meetings will be taken and that other fun activities are being planned.

Following the business meeting the offering was received, followed by an offering prayer given by Jo Hanson. Janice Hammer received the door prize.

Nicol thanked the following:  usher, Diane Damerow, and hostess, Janice Lestrud, and her committee of Marian Ahnemann, Cindy Gandrud and Helen Lovik.

The meeting closed with the Lord’s Prayer.

