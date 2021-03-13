expand
March 13, 2021

ORDINANCE 21-053

By Submitted

Published 12:41 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021

Ordinance 21-053

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE
AMENDING
CHAPTER 50-0345
CONDITIONAL
PERMITTED USES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:
On February 22, 2021, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending the zoning chapter 50-0345 Conditional Permitted Uses.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 8th day of March, 2021.

Summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea this 8th day of March, 2021. The Ordinance will become effective upon publishing in the Albert Lea Tribune.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

/s/ _________________
Daphney Maras
Secretary of the Council
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of March, 2021

