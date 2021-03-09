NRHEG, USC wrestling fall at team sections

The NRHEG and United South Central wrestling teams competed in the Section 2A tournament Monday night.

The Panthers took on Maple River in the quarterfinals and came up short, 57-16. The Rebels battled with Blue Earth Area and also lost in the postseason opener 59-18.

NRHEG, who was the No. 5 seed in the tournament took on No. 4 seeded Maple River and won a total of four matches in the dual.

Parker Bunn won in a 10-2 major decision at 113 pounds. Thor Routh won via a 15-6 major decision at 152 pounds. Ralph Roesler won a 6-5 decision at 182 pounds, and Makota Misgen won in a first-period pinfall at 285 pounds.

“We are very thankful for the opportunity to wrestle this year,” said head coach Shawn Larson. “This year has been a challenge, and even though the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, we learned that sometimes just having the chance to compete is better than being sidelined.”

Things didn’t fare much better for the Rebels, who took on No. 2 seeded Blue Earth Area.

The Rebels also won four matches but came away with a better score.

No. 10-ranked 120-pounder Bryce Sonnek won in a 14-0 major decision; No. 3-rankaed 113-pounder Byron Getchell won a 13-0 major decision at 126 pounds; Ethan Evelbak won in a first-period fall at 132 pounds; and No. 7-ranked 152-pounder Micah Hamson won in an 11-3 major decision at 145 pounds.

The dual seasons for both teams comes to an end. However, wrestlers from both schools will compete at the Section 2A individual tournament for a chance to go to the state preliminary meet.

The individual section tournament starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Blue Earth. State preliminaries will take place March 20 in Windom.