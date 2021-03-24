expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

NOTICE OF LETTING – DITCH J12

By Submitted

Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Notice Of Letting

Bids will be received on April 15, 2021 until 10:00 A.M., at the office of Jones, Haugh & Smith Inc., located at 515 S Washington Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, on a complete contract for the construction of the Improvement to County Ditch No. J12, Freeborn County, Minnesota, at which time the bids will be opened by the Engineer and Freeborn County Auditor. The contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The approximate amount of work is as follows: 500 LF-18” Tile, 3,440 LF-12” Tile, 375 LF-8” Tile, 650 LF Ditch Construction and 1 EA Road Crossing.
The right is reserved to reject any and all bids. Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond payable to the County of Freeborn, for not less than 10 percent of the bid, as security that the bidder will enter into the contract and give bond as is required by law.
Project documents are available at http://www.questcdn.com. You may download the complete set of digital bidding documents for $40 by entering eBidDoc #7684514 on the “Search Projects” page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Project documents are on file in the office of the Freeborn County Auditor at the Court House located at 411 S Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007. Project document may be obtained from the Engineers, Jones, Haugh & Smith Inc, 515 South Washington, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, by payment of $100.00 (non-refundable) for each set obtained.

Dated: March 19, 2021
By: Steven J. Penkava P.E.
Title: Project Engineer
Owner: Turtle Creek Watershed District
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 24th & 31st days of March, 2021

More News

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

5 health benefits of oranges beyond Vitamin C

RESOLUTION NO. 80

NOTICE OF LETTING – DITCH NO. 15

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Diverse jury raises activists’ hopes for ex-cop’s trial

News

WCTA announces intent to bring services into all of Albert Lea

Health Updates

Officials celebrate new Albert Lea VA clinic in ribbon cutting

News

Ice goes out on Fountain Lake

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters taken off of trucks and other reports

News

Prince’s ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Official: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions

Education

‘More alike than different’

Health Updates

NAMI offers free online mental health support group mtgs.

News

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and Lifetrack announce plans to merge

News

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services announces name change, brand refresh

Education

A feast fit for a voyageur

News

A lake adventure

News

Two local trap shooters compete in national competition in Ariz.

News

Bridge Avenue work to resume Monday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Need for disputed pipeline argued in Minn. appeals court

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace flat; active cases trend higher

Cops, Courts & Fires

Transgender student to receive $300K in lawsuit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Railcar carrying molasses explodes in Cannon Falls

News

Minnesota House Democrats present $52.5B budget plan

Cops, Courts & Fires

Psychological exam ordered for alleged Allina Health clinic shooter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29