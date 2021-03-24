expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

NOTICE OF HEARING – WCTA/FIBER OPTICS

By Submitted

Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Notice Of Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held electronically before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, April 5th, 2021, to consider the request by Winnebago Telecom Cooperative Association for a conditional use permit to allow for the placement of Fiber Optics, within the “A Agricultural District”, in following townships;

Alden, Carlston,
Pickerel Lake Townships

This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article VII, and Article VIII.
This hearing will be held using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon
Planning and Zoning
Administrator
Freeborn County
Environmental Services
411Broadway S.
Albert Lea, MN 56007
507-377-5186
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 24th day of March, 2021

More News

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

5 health benefits of oranges beyond Vitamin C

RESOLUTION NO. 80

NOTICE OF LETTING – DITCH NO. 15

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Diverse jury raises activists’ hopes for ex-cop’s trial

News

WCTA announces intent to bring services into all of Albert Lea

Health Updates

Officials celebrate new Albert Lea VA clinic in ribbon cutting

News

Ice goes out on Fountain Lake

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters taken off of trucks and other reports

News

Prince’s ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Official: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions

Education

‘More alike than different’

Health Updates

NAMI offers free online mental health support group mtgs.

News

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and Lifetrack announce plans to merge

News

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services announces name change, brand refresh

Education

A feast fit for a voyageur

News

A lake adventure

News

Two local trap shooters compete in national competition in Ariz.

News

Bridge Avenue work to resume Monday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Need for disputed pipeline argued in Minn. appeals court

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace flat; active cases trend higher

Cops, Courts & Fires

Transgender student to receive $300K in lawsuit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Railcar carrying molasses explodes in Cannon Falls

News

Minnesota House Democrats present $52.5B budget plan

Cops, Courts & Fires

Psychological exam ordered for alleged Allina Health clinic shooter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29