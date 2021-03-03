expand
March 3, 2021

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING & ELECTION-2021

Published 8:50 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Freeman Township
Notice Of Annual
Meeting & Election
Of Officers

Notice is hereby given that the Freeman Township 2021 Annual Meeting will be held at 4:00 pm on March 9th 2021 at the Freeman Township Hall, 13517 760th Ave. In case of inclement weather, meeting will be held March 16th, 2021.
Voting will begin at 5:00 p.m. and remain open till 8:00 p.m. to elect one (1) Supervisor for a three (3) year term and (1) Treasurer for a two (2) year term.

Lori J. Reyerson
Freeman Township Clerk
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd day of March, 2021

