NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING & ELECTION-2021

Freeman Township

Notice Of Annual

Meeting & Election

Of Officers

Notice is hereby given that the Freeman Township 2021 Annual Meeting will be held at 4:00 pm on March 9th 2021 at the Freeman Township Hall, 13517 760th Ave. In case of inclement weather, meeting will be held March 16th, 2021.

Voting will begin at 5:00 p.m. and remain open till 8:00 p.m. to elect one (1) Supervisor for a three (3) year term and (1) Treasurer for a two (2) year term.

Lori J. Reyerson

Freeman Township Clerk

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd day of March, 2021