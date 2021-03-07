NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING/ELECTION-2021
Riceland Township
Notice of Annual Meeting
And Election of Officers
The annual meeting of Riceland Township will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm at the Hollandale Government Center located at 102 Park Ave W, Hollandale, MN.
Election of (1) supervisor for a 3 year term and a Treasurer for a 2 year term will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm following the annual meeting.
The regular meeting of Riceland Township will follow at 8:00 pm.
Barb Lysne
Riceland Township Clerk
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 6th day of March, 2020