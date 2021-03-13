expand
March 13, 2021

Northwood woman killed in crash off of Highway 65

By Submitted

Published 12:28 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021

A 37-year-old woman died Friday night after her car went off the road on U.S. Highway 65 north of Northwood.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Michelle Marie Runde of Northwood was driving north on Highway 65 in a 2016 Dodge Challenger at about 9:30 p.m. when her vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a field and entered a machine shed at 4840 Olive Ave.

The report stated Runde was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the car. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Northwood Fire Department and Mason City Fire Department.

Northwood woman killed in crash off of Highway 65

