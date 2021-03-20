expand
Ad Spot

March 20, 2021

Minnesota officials link variant to recent rise in cases

By Associated Press

Published 7:28 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials suspect that a coronavirus variant is driving a recent increase in the state’s case rate.

Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said during a media briefing Friday that more than 300 cases of the B117 variant first detected in the United Kingdom have been found in Minnesota. Cases have been detected in various parts of the state, including in Carver County near the Twin Cities, Mankato and St. Louis County, in the northern part of the state.

Health officials called virus variants a “significant cause for concern,” and expect the B117 mutation to eventually become the dominant strain in the state and country. As Minnesota continues with its vaccination efforts, officials warned against ceasing mitigation efforts like masking and social distancing to avoid further transmission of the more contagious variant.

“I can’t emphasize this point enough,” Ehresmann said. “We are in a race between the variants and the vaccine, and the decisions we all make in the next few weeks will have a lot to say about this race.”

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 1,449 more cases, pushing the state’s pandemic totals to 6,771 deaths and 502,893 cases. While the statewide positivity rate of 4.2% remains under the state’s caution threshold, health officials are concerned because it has steadily ticked up in recent weeks.

As the weather gets warmer, officials warn against gathering for holidays such as Easter, Ramadan and Passover or traveling for spring break.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, more than 1.3 million Minnesotans had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and more than 788,000 had been fully inoculated as of Wednesday.

The state is expecting to have more than 151,000 doses next week to administer to people around the state. Gov. Tim Walz said Friday on WCCO Radio that the state is expecting to receive a weekly allotment of 350,000 doses as soon as March 29.

More News

Minnesota officials link variant to recent rise in cases

Tigers end season with heartbreaker in section finals

Woman sees her dream come true of starting food truck

Cedar Valley Services rides out challenges of the last year

Health Updates

Minnesota officials link variant to recent rise in cases

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers end season with heartbreaker in section finals

News

Woman sees her dream come true of starting food truck

News

Cedar Valley Services rides out challenges of the last year

Education

St. Theodore school raises more than $12K in recent fundraiser

Education

St. Casimir’s students learn about moon with oreos

News

Rotary donates to children’s library

Education

Administrator’s Corner: An explanation about various student assessments

News

Spring thaw brings temporary closure of state forest roads, trails

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Lloyd Herfindahl unveils commemorative painting

News

Recognizing Good Samaritan staff

News

Patriot Pen Contest winner recognized

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations rise; cases, hospitalizations up

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

Arts & Culture

‘Forest Through the Trees’ show now open through Arts Initiative website

Cops, Courts & Fires

Level 3 offender moves into Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

12th juror picked, lawyers clash over expert in Floyd trial

News

Walz drops some tax increases in revised budget plan

Health Updates

Biden says U.S. to hit 100 million virus shots on Friday

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases pass 500K; 12 new cases in Freeborn County

News

US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI, possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family