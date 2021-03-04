expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Minnesota gets its first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By Associated Press

Published 6:09 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS  — Minnesota state and health officials on Wednesday celebrated the arrival of the first shipments of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, saying it will help speed up the pace of vaccinations and a return to normal in the state.

Gov. Tim Walz visited an M Health Fairview warehouse in Minneapolis that was one of several sites across the state to receive a share of the state’s initial 45,200 doses of the new vaccine. Minnesota won’t get any more for the next week or two, but the governor expects deliveries of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to rise in the meantime.

“This is a good vaccine. It’s 100% effective against death, it’s almost that against hospitalizations or severe disease,” Walz said at a news conference after his tour. “I’ll tell Minnesotans, when you get the opportunity, roll up your sleeves and take the vaccine.”

The federal government authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use on Saturday. It has the advantage of working with just one dose instead of two. Data is mixed on the efficiency of all the vaccines being used around the world. Health authorities are advising people to take whatever vaccine they can get first.

Minnesotans currently eligible for coronavirus vaccinations include those 65 and older, plus teachers, medical workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday released detailed guidance on which groups will become eligible and when after the state reaches the goal of vaccinating 70% of the 65-and-over population. It’s a matrix based on age, specific high-risk health conditions, and different tiers of essential workers.

“Frankly, we are highly confident we’re going to hit that 70% probably before the end of the month,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told a state Senate aging committee earlier Wednesday. Department figures show 54% of the state’s 65+ population had received at least a first shot of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, including 23% getting both doses.

The committee chair, Republican Sen. Sen. Karin Housley, of St. Mary’s Point, pressed the Democratic governor’s administration to use a strictly age-based system for determining eligibility, noting that 98% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been people 50 or older.

Malcolm responded that they’ve “agreed to disagree,” saying one goal of the state’s vaccine program is to help critical sectors return to as close to normal as possible, including in-person learning in schools. She said 70% of all the state’s doses are now going to the 65-and-older population.

The health department on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths and 788 new coronavirus cases to raise the state’s toll to 6,507 cases and 486,434 cases.

More News

Minnesota gets its first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

Scammers impersonating DEA agents are stealing identities, money

Seen: Snow creations

Health Updates

Minnesota gets its first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

Cops, Courts & Fires

Scammers impersonating DEA agents are stealing identities, money

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations accelerate; 14 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Teacher of the Year finalists named

News

The perfect pair

News

Albert Lea-based renewable energy consulting business is expanding

News

A ‘calming, caring presence’

News

Spreading kindness throughout the community

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court granted dissolutions: February 2021

News

Natural gas bills expected to rise because of arctic February temperatures

News

Read Across America

News

Red Cross volunteer has helped people across nation who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

News

Deadline extended for water testing cost reimbursement

News

Alzheimer’s educational conference planned

News

‘The Attic’ founder given advocacy award

Business

Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota

Gallery

Alden business adds new services, celebrates 5 years at current space

News

A special visit during a difficult time

News

Little by little, the Ellendale Community Center is getting updated

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs in Minnesota

Albert Lea Tigers

Jeffrey reaches 1,000-point milestone

Business

‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’