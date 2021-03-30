expand
March 30, 2021

Minnesota Farm Bureau recognizes 26 sesquicentennial farms across state

Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Minnesota Farm Bureau is recognizing 26 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2021. A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition. Information on all Sesquicentennial Farm families will be available online at fbmn.org.

The following were farms recognized in the area:

Freeborn

The Beiber family farm, Alden, 1860

Steele

Edward Smith, Wells, 1864

