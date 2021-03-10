expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

Minnesota education commissioner resigns, replaced by deputy

By Associated Press

Published 6:41 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

ST. PAUL — Minnesota education commissioner and longtime teacher Mary Cathryn Ricker is stepping down after two years to return to the classroom, Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday.

Ricker said in her resignation letter that she feels “the pull to spend my time and energy in classrooms working safely alongside them helping students.” She said the coronavirus pandemic is not impacting students and families equally and wants to provide “more direct service and support” to students and teachers.

Walz selected Deputy Education Commissioner Heather Mueller to take over the agency, starting on April 1.

“Heather is deeply committed to the success of our students, families, and schools, and there is no better person to lead our state at this critical moment,” Walz said in a statement.

Ricker said she will share details of her next role “in the coming months.”

Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, said Ricker led an unprecedented move to distance learning in the spaan of one week during the middle of a crisis.

“I remember that first news conference after COVID-19 closed the school buildings,” Sprecht said in a statement. “She was calming, grounded and inspirational.”

More News

Should changes be made at intersection on Bridge Avenue?

Editorial Roundup: Walz COVID-19 plan continues to show success

Ask a Trooper: Are there laws about blinding fog lights?

Sarah Stultz: How has the COVID pandemic changed you?

News

Should changes be made at intersection on Bridge Avenue?

News

Minnesota produce farmers asked to complete annual questionnaire

News

State rainfall monitoring network seeks more volunteer members to submit data from home

News

Kiwanis clubs prepare books for distribution

News

Blood drive collects 60 pints of blood

Education

Minnesota education commissioner resigns, replaced by deputy

News

City Hall to open, library to start express browsing for 2 days a week at end of March

Cops, Courts & Fires

COVID-19 pandemic shapes trial of former Minneapolis police officer in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State reports new cases, deaths previously unreported over last year

Health Updates

More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items stolen from vehicle and other reports

News

City considering partnership with Albert Lea Family Y for senior center

News

COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State reaches more vaccination milestones over weekend

News

Bridge Avenue to be detoured for fiber optic installation

News

Coldwell Banker Home Connection joins Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors

Health Updates

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Business

34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

At session midpoint, Minnesota lawmakers aim for first deals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

More than 10 percent of Minnesotans have completed vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd’s cause of death, ex-cop’s force will be keys at trial