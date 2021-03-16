expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

By Associated Press

Published 7:07 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz and several Democratic members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation toured a community vaccination site on Monday to highlight several pieces of the federal stimulus package passed last week, which includes billions of dollars to further ramp up vaccination efforts nationwide.

Walz was joined by Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, along with Reps. Angie Craig and Betty McCollum and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, at a vaccination site in the Mall of America to highlight several pieces of the “American Rescue Plan” signed into law by President Joe Biden last week. The Minnesota Democrats lauded the $1.9 trillion package that offers grants for restaurants, a child care tax credit for families and funding for schools to reopen, among other measures.

The package reserves nearly $5 billion in aid for Minnesota’s state, local and tribal governments, some of which will be aimed at bolstering the state’s vaccination apparatus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will receive $7.5 billion to promote, administer and track the vaccine, while expanding access to doses to underserved populations through community vaccination centers and mobile vaccination units.

“These dollars are going to specifically help to address the disparities in vaccine distribution, which are part of why we’re seeing white Minnesotans getting vaccines at a higher rate than others,” Smith said during the news conference at the site. “And, of course, to make sure everybody gets vaccinated as soon as possible.”

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, more than 90% of individuals over 15 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine are white, though white Minnesotans make up nearly 82% of the state’s population.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said during a media briefing Monday that state health officials are working with community-based health care providers and pharmacies to reach and vaccinate vulnerable and underrepresented communities. Other methods like mobile vaccination approaches are also being considered, she said.

As of Saturday, more than 1.26 million Minnesotans — more than 22% of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 725,000 have been fully inoculated.

While the state’s vaccination pace increases, state officials warned against flouting public health measures like masking and social distancing as coronavirus mutations — called variants — continue to circulate in the state. Health officials said during a briefing Monday that more than 250 cases of the B117 variant first identified in Britain in January have been detected in more than two dozen Minnesota counties.

The initial cases of the variant were first detected in Carver County among youth sports teams. State health officials recommended a two-week pause on youth sports and related activities in the county until March 21 after the outbreak has resulted in a cluster of 140 cases as of Monday.

Health officials said the variant, which is up to 50% more contagious and is associated with more severe symptoms, could possibly derail the state’s progress against the virus via mitigation and vaccination efforts.

“While the vaccinations have continued to stand up well to the variants, we are still learning how B117 will affect our vaccination efforts,” said Assistant Health Commissioner Dan Huff. “We are very concerned about this variant and its rapid spread. It has the potential to be a setback to our continued and hard-fought progress against the virus.”

More News

Vikings agree to deal with ex-Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Gophers/NCAA

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

News

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Education

A.L. school board hears plans for new program to connect schools and community resources

News

As second year of emergency begins, GOP again pushes to limit Walz powers

News

February cold snap likely helped Minnesota’s fight against emerald ash borer

News

Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

News

Owner of The Interchange suing city attorney, governor, others

News

Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27M settlement

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 12 new cases; over 7,000 have received at least 1 vaccine dose

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage, thefts and other reports

News

Snow and slippery travel on southeast Minnesota roads

News

7 jurors picked, 7 to come in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Health Updates

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County active cases declining

News

MPCA wants to change some clean water rules. What does that mean?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Speed-related fatalities, citations increasing as statewide extra speed enforcement targets dangerous drivers

News

Winter storm warning in effect tonight during storm

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northwood woman killed in crash off of Highway 65

News

Inspiring learning through art

Health Updates

Mayo estimates next vaccination priority group to take about a month

Education

Star Class: Genius Hour at Hawthorne

News

IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way