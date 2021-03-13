expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Nurse manager Kristina Grunzke, RN, prepares the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination Monday afternoon for the first Mayo Clinic Health System employee. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

Mayo estimates next vaccination priority group to take about a month

By Eric Johnson

Published 9:00 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

As rules start to relax along the COVID-19 front, Mayo Clinic, state and local officials have begun to refine how that will look for local communities.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control refined its own recommendations to allow those that have vaccines to now join in small groups without having to wear masks, among other things.

Vaccines are also seeing an increase as state and federal guidelines are making it possible for more people to become vaccinated as well as more institutions that can give the vaccines.

In a news conference Wednesday, Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Workgroup Co-chair Melanie Swift reported that a large majority of Mayo employees in the upper Midwest have been vaccinated along with 96,000 patients of Mayo who are not staff.

The accelerated timeline for vaccination, which could see shots for all people by late April, includes two new phases, including people with specific underlying health conditions, and people based on where they work, including food processing plants like Hormel Foods and Quality Pork Processor.

During a Mower County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Crystal Peterson, director of Health and Human Services in Mower County, said both plants will be given 500 doses each of the two-shot Moderna vaccine next week.

“A lot of these people will be able to be vaccinated at multiple outlets as well,” Swift said. “There are more and more opportunities to receive vaccines. That’s great. Get vaccinated as quickly as you can and whatever opportunity you can get it.”

Swift said that Mayo estimates that it will take around a month to get through this next group of people, which meets the state’s timeline.

However, Swift also spoke to concerns about how some are hesitating when it comes to some of the vaccines. She pointed out that time is a factor.

“You should take whatever vaccine is available,” Swift said. “We are in a race against the virus at this point.”

This advice includes Mayo Clinic Health System sites, including Austin and Albert Lea. Swift reported that these sites are continuing to get doses on a regular basis as they become available.

“When we receive our allocation weekly, we divide for Minnesota southwest and southeast sites as well as Rochester,” she said. “It’s allocated every week dependent on the population at these sites. It’s moving at slightly different paces depending on how quickly they can get through each tier.”

More News

Inspiring learning through art

Mayo estimates next vaccination priority group to take about a month

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial: Are you ready for another online contest giveaway?

News

Inspiring learning through art

Health Updates

Mayo estimates next vaccination priority group to take about a month

Education

Star Class: Genius Hour at Hawthorne

News

IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way

Education

Walz urges lawmakers to pass summer education package

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations up; U campuses to reopen fully in fall

News

‘Normalcy on the horizon’: Walz OKs larger gatherings, fans at Twins games

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rock thrown through window and other reports

News

Visitation rules easing in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

Health Updates

Walz set to ease COVID curbs Friday

News

Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

Health Updates

South African virus variant found in Minnesota for 1st time

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drive-by shooting

News

Ice deteriorating quickly with recent warm weather

News

When can I expect my stimulus check?

News

Biden signs $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

News

Bonding request for Fountain Lake dredging presented to House committee

Health Updates

Minnesota health commissioner receives dose of J&J vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Waseca officer passes Senate committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Supreme Court rules in Freitag’s favor on salary case