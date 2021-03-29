expand
March 29, 2021

Man arrested for fleeing police in vehicle and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:28 am Monday, March 29, 2021

Police arrested Daniel Patrick Flint, 40, for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, domestic abuse no contact order violation and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer after a chase at 1:58 p.m. Saturday at 320 Court St. 

 

1 arrested for damage, assault

Police arrested Oscar Paul Delossantos Jr., 25, for first-degree criminal damage and fourth- and fifth-degree assault charges after receiving a report at 11:06 a.m. Sunday at 404 Fountain St. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Theft by fraud was reported at 8:56 a.m. Friday by an Albert Lea resident. 

Theft by fraud was reported at 4:24 p.m. Friday at 2004 E. Main St. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Pa Lee Klo, 36, on a local warrant at 1:37 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway. 

Police arrested Casey Ryan Crawford, 34, on a local warrant at 6:14 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Broadway and East Third Street. 

 

Vehicle fire reported

Deputies received a report at 1:49 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that was reportedly on fire near 101 W. Main St. in Geneva. 

 

Windows damaged

Police received a report at 11:24 a.m. Friday of 11 windows that had reportedly been smashed out of a house overnight at 821 Jefferson Ave. 

Police received a report at 12:18 p.m. Friday of house windows that were reported shot out with a BB gun at 321 E. Second St. 

 

Theft reported

An electric skill saw was reported taken at 1:19 p.m. Friday at 305 Lakeview Boulevard. The theft had reportedly taken place in the previous two hours. 

 

Stolen trailer recovered

A stolen trailer was reported recovered at 8:17 p.m. Friday at 509 Minnesota Ave. 

 

Truck stolen, recovered

A truck was reported stolen at 10:11 p.m. Friday at 301 Columbus Ave. The truck had reportedly been missing for about three weeks. The vehicle was reported recovered Sunday night.

 

Vehicle broken into

A vehicle was reported broken into at 10 a.m. Saturday at 520 Grace St. A laptop, wallet and other items were taken. 

 

2 cited for theft

Police cited Cindy Marie Lenius, 26, for theft at 3:35 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

Police cited Sean David Bogren, 51, for theft at 6:16 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 


Catalytic converter stolen

Police received a report at 5:40 p.m. Sunday of a catalytic converter that was reported stolen off a vehicle while parked in a city parking lot in Albert Lea. 

 

1 cited for underage consumption

Police cited Rylee Paige Bjorklund, 19, for minor consumption at 10:29 p.m. Sunday at 906 W. Front St. 

