March 31, 2021

Mail stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:51 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Deputies received a report at 9:58 a.m. Monday of mail that was stolen out of a mailbox at 31512 760th Ave., Ellendale.  

 

Unemployment fraud reported

Deputies received a report at 2:33 p.m. Monday that someone had attempted to withdraw unemployment fraudulently under someone else’s name in Hartland. 

 

Grass fire reported

A grass fire was reported in the north ditch of Interstate 35 near mile marker 13 at 9:11 p.m. Monday. 

 

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jason Alan Roe, 43, on three local warrants and a warrant out of Faribault County at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday at 906 Frank Ave. 

Police arrested Charles David Tuttle, 51, on a gross misdemeanor warrant and a new charge of fifth-degree methamphetamine possession at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Johnson Street. 

Deputies served a warrant at 9:25 a.m. Monday on Casey Ryan Crawford, 34, at 411 S. Broadway.

