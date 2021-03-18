expand
March 18, 2021

Lois Geraldine Martinson

By Submitted

Published 6:17 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

Lois Geraldine Martinson, 78, Mankato, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Cottagewood in Mankato. Due to the current COVID 19 circumstances private family services will be held at this time. Interment will be held at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery.

Lois was born July 14, 1942 to Elmer and Harriet (Schmidt) Butenhoff in Mankato. She graduated from Albert Lea High School. Lois was united in marriage to Ronald Martinson on September 3, 1960 at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. She dedicated most of her life to being a homemaker and taking care of her family and grandchildren. She loved sewing and sewed all her grandchildren and great grandchildren their first baby blankets. There was nothing she couldn’t sew. She loved working in her garden but most of all being with her family and beloved grandchildren. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Kelly Reiland of Lakeville, Kim (Ken) Neidecker of Mankato, Karla (Mike) Bruels of Shakopee, and Kari (Andrew) Johnson of Mapleton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother Gerald Butenhoff; sisters, Ruth Johnson, Marlys (Mike) Jensen, and Twyla (George) Bruns; and many nieces and nephews.

Lois is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald; parents; two son in-laws, Phil Reiland and Michael Burt, and three siblings.

