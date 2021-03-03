expand
March 3, 2021

LLC – T&K REPAIR LLC

By Submitted

Published 8:50 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Minnesota
Secretary Of State
Minnesota Limited
Liability Company/
Articles Of Organization
Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter 322c

The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:
Article 1 – Name of Limited Liability Company
T&K Repair, LLC
Article 2 – Registered Office Address and Agent(s), If Any At That Office
Troy S Anderson
402 1st Ave NE
PO Box 350
Geneva, MN
56035-5603
USA
Article 3 – Duration
Perpetual
Article 4 – Organizers
Troy S Anderson
402 1st Ave NE
PO Box 350
Geneva, MN
56035-5603
United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned. Certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Troy S. Anderson
MAILING ADDRESS:
None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL
NOTICES:
troyanderson85x@gmail.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd & 6th days of March, 2021

