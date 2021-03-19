expand
Ad Spot

March 18, 2021

Level 3 offender moves into Albert Lea

By Staff Reports

Published 7:54 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

A high-risk predatory offender moved to Albert Lea on Wednesday, according to the Albert Lea Police Department.

Herbert Carl Hubbard

Herbert Carl Hubbard, 50, is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 255 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and will be living in the vicinity of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue, police said.

The notification of release stated Hubbard has a history of engaging in sexual contact with known female teenagers. Contact included sexual touching and penetration. He also exposed himself to victims. Hubbard has provided alcohol to at least one victim prior to contact.

Hubbard is classified as a Level 3 offender, an offender with the highest likelihood of reoffending.

He is not under supervision, as his sentence has expired, the notification states.

More News

Level 3 offender moves into Albert Lea

Notice

Lois Geraldine Martinson

12th juror picked, lawyers clash over expert in Floyd trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Level 3 offender moves into Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

12th juror picked, lawyers clash over expert in Floyd trial

News

Walz drops some tax increases in revised budget plan

Health Updates

Biden says U.S. to hit 100 million virus shots on Friday

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases pass 500K; 12 new cases in Freeborn County

News

US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI, possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

News

Tobacco settlement to put $81 million-plus in state coffers

News

Flame Theatre to show movie that aired 62 years ago during theater’s big fire

News

Walz, Flanagan to quarantine after possible COVID exposure

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 12 new cases in Freeborn County; 29 in Steele County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty to threatening woman with ax

News

Albert Lea woman’s grandson part of protecting the president

News

‘It’s like home’ for St. John’s Lutheran community’s new director of nursing

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

Health Updates

Teens fueling slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

News

2021 Citizens of the Year recognized

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

News

Minnesota Senate Republicans counter Walz budget proposal

News

Registration now open for annual Civil War Symposium

Education

Campus Notes: Area college students receive honors

News

Alumni Scholarship Foundation scholarships awarded

News

Scholarship given