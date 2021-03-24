expand
March 23, 2021

Letter: Why you should get a vaccine

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Many of us are eager to return to the simple things that brought us joy and happiness before the pandemic — sitting in a restaurant with friends, sharing hugs with relatives and visiting the places in our community that we want to patronize and support. The COVID-19 vaccine is an important tool to help get us there. I think we are all looking forward to that!

This past year has presented all of us with new challenges. We confront those challenges by asking questions and determining what we can do to overcome them. I believe it’s normal to have questions about the vaccines and the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in our community. I encourage you to get the facts and there are accurate and reliable sources of information to get your questions answered. The CDC, Minnesota Department of Health, Mayo Clinic Health System and Freeborn County Public Health all have information on the most pressing topics of the disease, the vaccine and the important precautions we still need to take to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Freeborn County Public Health is a great resource that pulls all of these sites and links together. You can find reliable and up-to-date answers for your questions and even sign up to be placed on a “waiting list” and you will be notified when it’s your turn to “get it.” http://www.co.freeborn.mn.us/139/Public-Health

Vaccination efforts in Freeborn County will continue until everyone who wants a vaccine has been able to receive the vaccine, and there are several vaccines now available. The good news is that they have each gone through rigorous testing and have proven to be safe and effective. Our great community partners continue to distribute their vaccine allocations as quickly and efficiently as possible. With many different entities like state-run mass vaccine sites, public health initiatives, pharmacies and health systems able to distribute the vaccine there are many choices. I encourage you to plan your vaccine and “get it” when you become eligible.

Live Longer Better is the goal of Blue Zones Project Albert Lea. Along with our other community partners, we would like to share some of the important reasons to “get it” — Get it for what you love, get it for who you love, get it for your co-workers, get it for your customers, get it for family time, get it for time with friends, get it to come back and get it to move forward. Get the COVID vaccine when it’s your turn.

So mask up, get the facts, plan your vaccine and when it’s your turn, get it!

Ellen Kehr

organization lead

Blue Zones Project Albert Lea

