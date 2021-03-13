expand
March 12, 2021

Letter: Urge support for dredging project

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

It was disappointing to learn that Gov. Walz left out the $7.5 million bonding request for the funding to finish dredging Fountain Lake out of his bonding proposals. With time getting short, we need to make our voices heard in St. Paul. We need to contact the leadership of the capital investment committees, letting them know that finishing the dredging project on Fountain Lake is a major priority in our area for the citizens of Albert Lea, Freeborn County and south-central Minnesota.

Please contact the leadership of the Senate and House capital investment committees, along with Gov. Walz, asking them to include bonding dollars for this very worthwhile project.

Here is their contact information.

Senate Capital Investment Committee

Chair

Sen. Thomas M. Bakk 

328 Capitol

St. Paul, MN 55155 

651-296-8881

Vice Chair

Sen. David H. Senjem   

3401 Minnesota Senate Bldg.

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-3903

sen.david.senjem@senate.mn 

Ranking minority member

Sandra L.  Pappas

2205 Minnesota Senate Bldg.

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-1802

 

House Capital Investment Committee

Chair

Rep. Mary Murphy

343 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-2676

Rep.mary.muphy@house.mn

Vice chair

Rep. Fue Lee

485 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 

St. Paul, MN  55155

651-296-4262 

Rep.fue.lee@house.mn

Republican lead

Rep. Dean Urdahl

279 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-4344

Rep.dean.urdahl@house.mnontact

Also please contact Gov. Walz with your views.

Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

130 State Capitol

75 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

St. Paul, MN 55155

800-657-3529

Sens. Bakk and Pappas have forms you can fill out on their State of Minnesota webpages.

If we all work together we can make things happen.

Mike Lee

Albert Lea

