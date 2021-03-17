expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Letter: Make refundable contributions to local parties

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

I think that like me most voters share a disgust for big money in politics. How can we trust our elected leaders to represent our interests if they rely on the money they get from rich people or corporations?

Minnesota has always been a leader in good government and clean elections. For the past 10 years, Minnesota has had in place the Political Contribution Refund program.  Here’s how it works: When a Minnesota citizen makes a contribution of up to $50 ($100 for a married couple) to a candidate or to a local party (both political parties can do this), he or she can get that money back. So, for example, if a citizen writes a check to the local Freeborn County party, the party treasurer will send a receipt and a short form to the donor. The donor then sends the receipt and completed form to the St. Paul address on the form, and within weeks the donor will get his money back. 

Parties use these donations to buy yard signs, pay dues, pay for units in the July Fourth parade, rent a booth at the fair, rent a headquarters, help local candidates, and so on. 

Recently, our party sent out letters to supporters asking them to support democracy and clean elections by making this refundable contribution to our party. I want to assure people that this effort is easy, and they will get their money back in just a few weeks. We thank those who have already given for their support. If you have further questions, or if have lost the letter or need an address, please call 377-2853 and leave a message.

Julie Ackland

Chairwoman

Freeborn County DFL Party

More News

2021 Citizens of the Year recognized

Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

Tribune Editorial: Support needed for open government, public access

My Point of View: 12 months later, it’s time to terminate governor’s powers

News

2021 Citizens of the Year recognized

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

News

Minnesota Senate Republicans counter Walz budget proposal

News

Registration now open for annual Civil War Symposium

Education

Campus Notes: Area college students receive honors

News

Alumni Scholarship Foundation scholarships awarded

News

Scholarship given

News

‘A more perfect union’ is topic for second biennial speech contest

News

Department of Commerce offers licensing exams online to expand access

Cops, Courts & Fires

City motions to dismiss suits filed by The Interchange owner

Health Updates

Vaccination pace stumbles; pandemic data stable

News

As precious metals prices soar, Minnesota becomes hot spot for catalytic converter thefts

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest

News

County board votes to end local state of emergency

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items reported stolen and other reports

Gophers/NCAA

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

News

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Education

A.L. school board hears plans for new program to connect schools and community resources

News

As second year of emergency begins, GOP again pushes to limit Walz powers

News

February cold snap likely helped Minnesota’s fight against emerald ash borer

News

Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

News

Owner of The Interchange suing city attorney, governor, others

News

Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal