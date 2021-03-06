Letter: Lions Club busy even through difficult times

The Albert Lea Lions Club recently donated dictionaries to all of the third graders in District 241, including those attending St. Theodore’s and doing home schooling. We have done this project for many years now. This donation was made possible in large part by a grant from Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services and their Operation Round-Up program. We would like to thank FMCS and all of the members who contribute to the Operation Round-Up program. As we go through difficult times, the efforts of service clubs and other charitable organizations take on greater importance. This grant freed up funds that allowed our club to donate $1,000 to area food shelves over the past two months.

We are making plans for our bingo stand at the Freeborn County Fair. This is our main fundraiser for the year and allows us donate to a number of worthy causes in the community. We hope the fair is able to take place this year and we can all enjoy the best week of the summer.

John Peterson

Albert Lea Lions Club