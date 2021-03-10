expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

Letter: Leaders need to state the truth

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

I can’t seem to shake the heart-breaking images of the mob storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. The images I saw live are seared in my memory forever: the mob breaking windows and doors, the mob beating Capitol police with weapons and American flags, our elected representatives and vice president rushed to safety in locked rooms as the mob invaded. We later learned the people who take care of the Capitol also had to seek safety and then return to clean up the mess that was left behind: tossed papers, damaged statues and furniture, urine in the corners and feces on the floor.

How did this happen?

In a nutshell, former President Trump spent months pushing the big lie — that the election was stolen from him and that he had won. He ignored the facts: Joe Biden won the election by more than seven million votes and by a large margin in the Electoral College. The election was certified by the electoral officials of all 50 states and by courts at all levels and jurisdictions. Mr. Trump’s last desperate hope was to force Vice President Pence to reject his duty of carrying out the process of certifying the election. Mr. Trump asked his supporters to come to Washington, then spoke at a large rally and encouraged them to march to the Capitol to stop the processes of democracy. They did just that. 

That is the essential point: The lie that the election was stolen resulted in the attack on the Capitol. Consequently, it is absolutely necessary that all political leaders affirm the truth.

I was encouraged that the Minnesota House of Representatives in January passed a resolution reaffirming that the 2020 election was fair and legitimate. I thank Rep. Bennett and other Republicans who voted for it. In several email conversations, State Sen. Dornink also affirms the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

However, our communications with Congressman Hagedorn were distressing. He sticks by his vote to reject the Electoral College results, thereby fueling the insurrection and attack on the Capitol.

My wife and I have also contacted the chairs of the local of Republican Party (Brad Edwin in January and Robert Hoffman elected in February), asking the local Republican Party to affirm democracy and the results of the 2020 election, and the election of Joe Biden.  They have not yet responded to our requests.

On Jan. 6, just a few hours after the Capitol attack, Sen. Mitt Romney felt compelled by duty and respect to the voters to tell the truth: that Joe Biden won and Donald Trump lost in a legitimate election. He added that those senators who supported the lie of a stolen election will forever be seen as complicit in the actions of the mob.

That is all we ask, that leaders strengthen democracy and state the truth. We look forward to hearing from them.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea

More News

Ask a Trooper: Are there laws about blinding fog lights?

Sarah Stultz: How has the COVID pandemic changed you?

Al Batt: Life itself can be known as a near-death experience

My Point of View: Democrats focused on getting past COVID-19 devastation

News

Minnesota produce farmers asked to complete annual questionnaire

News

State rainfall monitoring network seeks more volunteer members to submit data from home

News

Kiwanis clubs prepare books for distribution

News

Blood drive collects 60 pints of blood

Education

Minnesota education commissioner resigns, replaced by deputy

News

City Hall to open, library to start express browsing for 2 days a week at end of March

Cops, Courts & Fires

COVID-19 pandemic shapes trial of former Minneapolis police officer in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State reports new cases, deaths previously unreported over last year

Health Updates

More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items stolen from vehicle and other reports

News

City considering partnership with Albert Lea Family Y for senior center

News

COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State reaches more vaccination milestones over weekend

News

Bridge Avenue to be detoured for fiber optic installation

News

Coldwell Banker Home Connection joins Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors

Health Updates

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Business

34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

At session midpoint, Minnesota lawmakers aim for first deals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

More than 10 percent of Minnesotans have completed vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd’s cause of death, ex-cop’s force will be keys at trial

Albert Lea Magazine

The voices behind the line