March 26, 2021

Letter: Governor’s executive orders unconstitutional

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Recently, it has been reported a local business is suing the Albert Lea city attorney, the state of Minnesota and Gov. Tim Walz, asserting they overstepped their authority when mandating businesses in Minnesota close due to the coronavirus. I really hope you do realize these forced shutdowns violate civil liberties and will have long-term psychological, economic, etc. repercussions!

This very issue is being challenged by small businesses around the country. I am convinced Gov. Walz’s mandates are unconstitutional and have no power of law. An emergency, or perceived emergency, is not a qualifier to issue executive orders that violate the Constitution. Only in time of insurrection and rebellion may the governor execute such orders, and we have certainly not experienced either this past year due to the coronavirus. The Constitution is very clear on this — state and local government officials do not have the authority to issue these orders — the Constitution forbids it! This is a violation of 18 US Code 241 and 242, the deprivation of rights under the color of law.

No executive order or statute or health officer can force you to stay at home, or shut down your church, or shut down your business, or make you get vaccinated or anything else — these are violations of 241! Again, it is only during times of insurrection and rebellion that the government may intervene so invasively. Never forget that!

It will be very interesting to see what transpires for this courageous Albert Lea business owner. I wish her Godspeed.

Kathy Aase

Geneva

