expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Letter: Choosing children over politics

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Rep. Bennett recently voted against the summer school funding bill (HF1064). Bennett is a retired teacher. We should all expect better from her.

In her “Legislative News” on March 26, Bennett claimed she voted against HF1064 because it micromanaged schools and provided more per pupil funding to schools like Minneapolis.

HF1064 does include more grants that allow districts to choose the programs they would like to offer and apply for the necessary funding. Grant writing is never fun, but the grants offer district’s choice based on student and district needs, not micromanagement.

With the exception of one grant for a Minneapolis-based after school program (Ignite Afterschool), I don’t see any money allocated disproportionately to Minneapolis schools in HF1064. Given that Minneapolis elementary students just went back to in-person instruction in February and middle and high schoolers won’t be returning until April, I wouldn’t be opposed if more money was allocated. But it’s not.

Bennett mentioned a preferred bill that she and Republicans attempted to bring to the House floor (which I believe to be HF2274).

Instead of allowing districts to apply for the grants they need, HF2274 allocated funding per pupil, which would guarantee districts with larger student populations (not necessarily larger needs) receive more money. More students equals more funding.

While students with disabilities were one the hardest hit populations to struggle with distancing learning, HF2274 doesn’t mention these students. HF1064 explicitly allows for summer transition programming, home visits and determining if truancy was a manifestation of a student’s disability.

HF1064 includes declining pupil aid; HF2274 does not. Albert Lea Area Schools and many small surrounding districts have declining enrollment, which was exasperated by COVID. This aid directly helps the school districts in House District 27A.

As is the case with most bills, neither bill is perfect. The reality is that we couldn’t wait until next year (or even a couple of months) to pass the “perfect” summer school bill. Districts need to be able to start planning ASAP. Bennett is a retired teacher and should understand this.

I hope next time Bennett will choose children over politics when she casts a vote on education.

Angie Hanson

Albert Lea

More News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Editorial Roundup: Press conference brought back checks and balances

Ask a Trooper: When can a vehicle horn be used on the road?

My Point of View: Parable taught relates to local political parties, too

News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Faith

‘It’s been a real blessing being in Albert Lea’

News

Community Sew Day approaching in April

Education

Riverland students celebrate virtual choir collaboration project

News

Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

News

Historic river pollution threatens Great Lakes fish

News

Youth for Christ highlighted

News

Study highlights higher profits for ag water quality certified farms

Health Updates

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month in Minnesota

Health Updates

Two Tims — Govs. Walz and Pawlenty — get COVID shots side by side

Health Updates

‘Sick for a season’: A glimpse at the road to recovery after a difficult battle with COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Squad car damaged by gunfire in Duluth

News

Minnesota Farm Bureau recognizes 26 sesquicentennial farms across state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports state’s only new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Health Updates

3 things to know if you’re newly eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

Cops, Courts & Fires

Witness: Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a ‘cold’ stare

Lake Mills

Lake Mills’ Jim Boehmer honored as Iowa Athletic Director of the Year

News

SMART Transit serves community amid pandemic with safe rides, food delivery, other services

Health Updates

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 deaths: 10 new cases in Freeborn County; almost 10K have received first vaccine dose

Health Updates

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals