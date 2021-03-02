expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Kathryn Marie (Peterson) Will

By Submitted

Published 12:52 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Kathryn Marie Will, 92, of Albert Lea, passed away at Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea on Monday, March 1, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Rueben Unseth presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery of Myrtle, MN. The service will be live streamed on the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Kathryn Marie (Peterson) Will

Kathryn was born on February 8, 1929 to Chester and Mattie Peterson at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea. She attended the local public schools in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea high school. After high school, Kathryn worked for Bell Telephone company as an operator in Albert Lea. Kathryn met Dennis Will at Carl’s Roller Rink in Albert Lea in 1953. Later that year on December 27, 1953 Kathryn and Dennis were united in marriage. To this union, Kathryn and Dennis had one child, Mark, who was born in 1956. Kathryn also worked at Northwood Retirement Home as a dietary aid. Kathryn enjoyed being a homemaker and she loved baking.

Kathryn and Dennis enjoyed traveling together all across exploring the United States. Kathryn had a great faith in the Lord. She was an active member of her church community. Kathryn participated in Ladies Aid groups. Kathryn was a great baker and preferred it to cooking. She enjoyed baking cinnamon rolls and cookies. After to moving to Bancroft Estates in 2016, she continued baking and loved to giver away baked goodies to her neighbors.

Kathryn is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dennis; son, Mark; grandchildren; step grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Kathryn is preceded in death by great grandson, Marcus; parents; siblings; mother and father-in-law, Clarence and Lenore Will.

More News

Natural gas bills expected to rise because of arctic February temperatures

Read Across America

Red Cross volunteer has helped people across nation who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

Editorial: If you can give, this is the time to boost food shelves

News

Natural gas bills expected to rise because of arctic February temperatures

News

Read Across America

News

Red Cross volunteer has helped people across nation who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

News

Deadline extended for water testing cost reimbursement

News

Alzheimer’s educational conference planned

News

‘The Attic’ founder given advocacy award

Business

Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota

Gallery

Alden business adds new services, celebrates 5 years at current space

News

A special visit during a difficult time

News

Little by little, the Ellendale Community Center is getting updated

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs in Minnesota

Albert Lea Tigers

Jeffrey reaches 1,000-point milestone

Business

‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’

News

Glenville bar and grill celebrates one-year anniversary

News

Work to begin soon on Vikings Activity Center in Northwood

News

Building was ‘love at first sight’

News

Former contract chiropractor for NASA is looking to grow his business in Lake Mills

News

Minnesota Senate panel approves medical cannabis smoking

Cops, Courts & Fires

Record number of gun permits issued in Minnesota in 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 26

Education

Albert Lea school board approves move to four-day in-person learning

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota court weighs murder charge in ex-officer’s trial

News

Study shows that Minnesota deer were exposed to insecticides