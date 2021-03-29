expand
March 29, 2021

Kathleen Delores (Nelson) Wolff

By Submitted

Published 9:35 am Monday, March 29, 2021

Kathleen Delores (Nelson) Wolff, 92, of Glenville, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin, MN on Saturday, March 27, 2021. A Funeral Service for Kathleen will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Rueben Unseth presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery of Myrtle, MN. The Service will be live streamed on Bayview’s website from Kathleen’s obituary page. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Kathleen was born on March 1, 1929 to Ralph W. & Selma (Young) Nelson. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1947. She married Willis Wolff on November 2, 1947.

Kathleen was a Sunday school teacher, treasurer of the church and always very active in Ladies Aide, circles and bible studies.

Kathleen worked as a nurse’s aide for almost 25 years at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa.

Kathleen always worked hard on the farm and loved her family and friends. Grandma Kat loved and was loved by her grandchildren and great grandchildren always providing them with her famous pickles. She loved spending time with them. Her inner joy, hearty laugh and true zest for life will be sadly missed.

Kathleen is survived by her son, Milton (Nancy) Wolff; sisters and brother-in-law, Roselyn Bruesewitz, Norma and Ken Cluppert; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Amber (Rich) Yost and their children Ashlyn, Madalyn, and Layton, Stefanie (Bjorn) Olson and their children Jazmine, Gavin, and Gunnar, Nathan (Kristine) Wolff and their children Konner and Jordyn and Emily (Shawn) Vierus and their children Iyla and Ayda; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Willis; son, Marvin; parents, Ralph and Selma Nelson; sisters and brother-in-laws, Evelyn (Jewel) Larson, Marilyn (Buddy) Anderson; brother-in-law, Don Bruesewitz; and sister-in-law, Esther Wolff.

