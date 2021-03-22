expand
Ad Spot

March 22, 2021

Jeffrey Parker Muschler

By Submitted

Published 2:25 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

Jeff Muschler, age 65, passed away on March 17, 2021. He was born on August 21, 1956, the first of six children to Bob and Joan Muschler of Albert Lea, MN. As the oldest, the chaos of five younger siblings was at times too much to manage. One Easter upon the arrival of relatives Arthur and Audrey Muschler and their three children, Jeff managed to crawl on top of the refrigerator and when asked why he said, “I’m trying to get some peace and quiet!” Jeff was more comfortable listening and observing people which he did his whole life. Jeff graduated from Albert Lea Central High School in 1974 with honors. He then graduated with a degree in history from the University of Chicago. It was around that time he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The often-misunderstood mental illness requires lifelong treatment and was the challenge he would deal with the rest of his life. And he did. Jeff went on to become a para-legal, a tax preparer, and continue to learn new skills. His illness constrained him due to the social aspects of work not his intellectual capabilities, which he would continue to feed and grow. His interests and hobbies fulfilled him including photography (for which he had a darkroom built in his parents basement), writing poetry (including published work in several regional magazines), and especially reading. There was not a time that he did not have reading on his mind, a book in hand, or sharing what he had read with family. His quiet, intelligent and dry sense of humor would surprise people, and then engage others in laughter. Jeff managed his illness well, living independently for 20 years in his apartment in Winona, MN, and he grew content with his passions and limitations. His friends (the breakfast club), family, and support from the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center enabled him to live a comfortable and happy life for which we are all grateful.

Jeffrey Parker Muschler

Jeff is survived by his mother, Joan Muschler 94, and all his siblings; Ann Brehmer, Tom, Steve, Matt and Eric Muschler. In addition to 11 nieces and nephews all of whom grew to know his gentle nature, wit, and generous spirit. All of us are much better people for having known and learned from him.

A private family ceremony and blessing with be held at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. Plans are in the works for a family gathering this summer, post-COVID, to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Development Coordinator, 420 East Sarnia Street, Suite 2100, Winona, MN 55987. Online condolences may be left at https://rochestercremationservicesmn.com/.

More News

Notice

Jeffrey Parker Muschler

Elbert M. Berg

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County hits 3,000 cumulative cases; no new deaths across the state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County hits 3,000 cumulative cases; no new deaths across the state

News

Committee progressing with fundraising for Marion Ross statute

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for burglary and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial: Jury selection continues; opening statements draw near

News

Minnesota lawmakers in final push before holiday break

Health Updates

AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages

Education

Riverland maneuvers through, learns from COVID

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: More than a quarter of Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea advances two wrestlers to state meet

Health Updates

Minnesota officials link variant to recent rise in cases

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers end season with heartbreaker in section finals

News

Woman sees her dream come true of starting food truck

News

Cedar Valley Services rides out challenges of the last year

Education

St. Theodore school raises more than $12K in recent fundraiser

Education

St. Casimir’s students learn about moon with oreos

News

Rotary donates to children’s library

Education

Administrator’s Corner: An explanation about various student assessments

News

Spring thaw brings temporary closure of state forest roads, trails

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Lloyd Herfindahl unveils commemorative painting

News

Recognizing Good Samaritan staff

News

Patriot Pen Contest winner recognized

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations rise; cases, hospitalizations up

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death