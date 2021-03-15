expand
March 16, 2021

Jane B. Colby

Published 12:36 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Jane Boright Colby passed away November 25, 2020 at the age of 89.

Jane B. Colby

She was born August 31, 1931 in Hudson, NY to Frances Elizabeth (Miller) and William Parsons Boright. Jane grew up in Chatham, NY, graduating in 1949 from Chatham High School. During high school summers she worked as a Librarian at the Chatham Public Library.

On November 18, 1949 Jane married LeRoy L. “Roy” Colby in Chatham. She was employed by Chatham Furniture until 1951. The family moved to Albert Lea, MN in 1967 when Roy was transferred with Streater. Jane volunteered with the Naeve Hospital Auxiliary and later was hired as manager of the Naeve Hospital Coffee Shop. Beginning in 1976, Jane was the office manager of Viking Photographers. She later worked in the deli at County Market, retiring in 1990.

Jane cherished all the moments she spent with her family. An avid dominos and card player, she was always up for a spirited game. She acquired a taste for bridge after moving to Albert Lea and was a member of multiple bridge groups throughout the years. Jane adored and surrounded herself with Cherished Teddies figurines. An active member of First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea, Jane served as Recording Secretary for over 30 years. She prided herself on doing all the church math in her head as well as daily Sudoku puzzles to keep her mentally sharp.

Jane is survived by her daughter Cynthia J. “Cindy” and husband John Yoakum, and their twin sons, Graham and Ryan, all of Cary, NC; her son LeRoy L. “Len” Colby Jr. of Champlin, MN and his daughter Erin and husband Andrew Dale and children, Bronson and Layla; and his daughter, Kristin and husband, James Golgart and children, Austin and Atley, all of Blaine, MN; her sister Willma and husband Gordon Haner of Chatham Center, NY and their family. Jane’s husband Roy and Len’s wife Joliene (Erickson) tragically predeceased her.

A memorial service for Jane B. Colby will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea, Sunday March 28, 2021 at 1pm CDT and will be viewable online via the Bonnerup Funeral Home website (click on her obituary to attend). The Rev. Dwight Netzer will officiate. A visitation will take place half an hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery at a later date.

The family wishes to thank her friends for all their help over the years. Also, thank you to Homestead Hospice for the care provided. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, Albert Lea, MN or Homestead Hospice Center, Owatonna, MN.

