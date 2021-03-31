expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Dwight Netzer is retiring Wednesday after 28 years as pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

‘It’s been a real blessing being in Albert Lea’

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:21 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Albert Lea pastor retiring after 28 years at church

After 28 years as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea, Dwight Netzer is closing the door on his service in the community.

Netzer will retire Wednesday from the church, and he and his wife, Darcy, will prepare to move to the Grand Forks, North Dakota, area, which is closer to where they are from in Jamestown, North Dakota.

“This church has been wonderful,” he said. “It’s just a great group of people who have supported Darcy and I and our kids. Being able to be in a church, it’s a great thing.”

On Sunday, Netzer gave his last sermon, and he said 247 people came into the church and another 80 households watched the service online. The choir also performed special music.

Netzer said he and his wife, Darcy, began his journey as a pastor in Zwingle, Iowa, and they spent three years there before he became pastor at a church in Monmouth, Illinois, for 5 1/2 years.

With their families in North Dakota, he said they often traveled through the Albert Lea area on their way to North Dakota from Illinois. They found out about an opening for a pastor at Albert Lea’s First Presbyterian Church and applied there and were called. He started Feb. 10, 1993.

He said he has been proud to have been a part of many things at the church over the years, including the Alpha program, along with a 12-week marriage program and a compassion program in which the church members sponsor children in need in Honduras, to name a few. He also brought in a framework for the church’s youth program and noted that before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were about 170 children participating.

The Ecumenical Food Pantry, in the lower level of one part of the church, expanded from being sponsored by the church alone to now involving other churches, and for the past 10 years, the church has helped support a Sudanese ministry program that meets at the church.

He said his favorite part about being a pastor has been being able to be with people and teaching and preaching.

“I can’t think of anything I’d rather do,” he said. “I have had the best employer — God.”

Aside from their activities with the church, Netzer said he and his family have many other memories of their time in Albert Lea.

Their sons, Jordan and Logan, were raised and attended school in Albert Lea and are now married. He said his son Jordan and his wife, Donna, have two children, Benjamin and Rachel.

Netzer’s wife, Darcy, has also made many friends and has enjoyed working at Crescendo and Sterling Drug.

Netzer said though he is happy to retire and move forward with the next phase of his life, he will miss the people and the relationships he has built in Albert Lea.

“I just thank the community,” he said. “It’s been very supportive of me and my wife and the church. It’s been a real blessing being in Albert Lea.”

Netzer said the church has put together a call committee and has sent out information about the opening, as well as information about the church and the area.

An interim pastor will start at the end of April, who is expected to be at the church for at least six months as the search for a new permanent pastor is ongoing.

More News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Editorial Roundup: Press conference brought back checks and balances

Ask a Trooper: When can a vehicle horn be used on the road?

My Point of View: Parable taught relates to local political parties, too

News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Faith

‘It’s been a real blessing being in Albert Lea’

News

Community Sew Day approaching in April

Education

Riverland students celebrate virtual choir collaboration project

News

Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

News

Historic river pollution threatens Great Lakes fish

News

Youth for Christ highlighted

News

Study highlights higher profits for ag water quality certified farms

Health Updates

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month in Minnesota

Health Updates

Two Tims — Govs. Walz and Pawlenty — get COVID shots side by side

Health Updates

‘Sick for a season’: A glimpse at the road to recovery after a difficult battle with COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Squad car damaged by gunfire in Duluth

News

Minnesota Farm Bureau recognizes 26 sesquicentennial farms across state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports state’s only new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Health Updates

3 things to know if you’re newly eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

Cops, Courts & Fires

Witness: Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a ‘cold’ stare

Lake Mills

Lake Mills’ Jim Boehmer honored as Iowa Athletic Director of the Year

News

SMART Transit serves community amid pandemic with safe rides, food delivery, other services

Health Updates

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 deaths: 10 new cases in Freeborn County; almost 10K have received first vaccine dose

Health Updates

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals