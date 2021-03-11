expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

Ice deteriorating quickly with recent warm weather

By Staff Reports

Published 2:15 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources urges people to be extremely cautious on and around the ice, as recent warm weather has deteriorated ice conditions across the state. Some lakes already have large areas of open water and there have been reports of vehicles breaking through.

Ice thickness varies widely across the state. In some places south of the Twin Cities, DNR conservation officers already are warning people to stay off the ice. Ice conditions near shorelines and public access sites are particularly poor. All across Minnesota, ice conditions become highly variable when the weather is warm and the sun gains strength.

“Take extra safety precautions around the ice right now,” said Lisa Dugan, recreation safety outreach coordinator for the DNR Enforcement Division. “Just because a particular spot was safe yesterday — or even an hour ago — doesn’t mean it is now.”

Minnesota has had three ice-related fatalities so far during the 2020-21 ice season. Nearly every year, late-season ice results in dangerous fall-throughs when people try to enjoy the ice as the weather warms.

The most effective way for people to stay safe on the ice or open water is to wear a life jacket. Anyone who ventures onto late-season ice should wear ice picks, use a chisel and check the ice thickness frequently. They also should double the DNR’s ice thickness recommendations, which apply to new, clear ice. Ice thickness varies even on the same body of water, but particularly hazardous areas tend to be around bridges, channels, culverts and streams.

For more information about ice safety, visit www.mndnr.gov/icesafety.

More News

Walz set to ease COVID curbs Friday

Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

South African virus variant found in Minnesota for 1st time

Albert Lea man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drive-by shooting

Health Updates

Walz set to ease COVID curbs Friday

News

Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

Health Updates

South African virus variant found in Minnesota for 1st time

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drive-by shooting

News

Ice deteriorating quickly with recent warm weather

News

When can I expect my stimulus check?

News

Biden signs $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

News

Bonding request for Fountain Lake dredging presented to House committee

Health Updates

Minnesota health commissioner receives dose of J&J vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Waseca officer passes Senate committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Supreme Court rules in Freitag’s favor on salary case

News

What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress

Health Updates

Ramsey stops enforcing coronavirus mask mandate

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 18 new cases reported in Freeborn County; active cases in county nearing 100

News

Update: Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fourth juror selected in case of former officer

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

News

Update: Tornado watch expires; wind advisory remains until midnight

Elections & Campaigns

Former Sen. Jensen announces GOP candidacy for governor

News

Should changes be made at intersection on Bridge Avenue?

News

Minnesota produce farmers asked to complete annual questionnaire

News

State rainfall monitoring network seeks more volunteer members to submit data from home