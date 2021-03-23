expand
Ad Spot

March 23, 2021

Grant Gillar

Grant Gillar

By Submitted

Published 12:43 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Rev. Dr. Grant Franklin Claude Gillard, 62 of Holden, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home.

Grant was born November 17, 1958 in Albert Lea, Minnesota the son of Jack F. C. Gillard and Barbara (Anderson) Gillard. He graduated from Albert Lea High School. Next, he earned a Bachelors of Science at Iowa State University in Ames. Following Iowa State, he attended Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California where he met his wife, Nancy. He was united in marriage to Nancy Dee Farris on September 6, 1986 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The couple lived in Newark, Delaware for several years, where Grant served as associate pastor at White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church for six years. Next, the couple resided in Jackson, Missouri, where he was the minister at First Presbyterian Church for 25 years. They have been rural Holden residents since 2018. Grant was pastor at New Horizon Presbyterian Church in Odessa at the time of his untimely passing. He was a beekeeper. He served as past state president of Missouri State Beekeeper Assoc. He was also an avid Gun Club member in both the Glenville Gun Club and Cape Girardeau County Gun Club. He was very active in church groups, including bible study and youth groups just to name a few.

Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 35 years, Nancy; two daughters: Barbara Gillard of Kansas City, MO and Claire Gillard of Corvallis, OR; son: Austin Gillard of Kansas City, MO; sister: Anne Craft (Tim) of Wayne, MI; brother: Jason Gillard (Cheri) of Colorado Springs, CO; stepmother: Marina Gillard of Glenville, MN; father-in-law: Fred D. Farris of Leawood, KS; two brothers-in-law: Jim Farris (Deanna) of Overland Park, KS and Alan Farris of Overland Park, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of Life Service will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25th at Colonial Presbyterian Church, located at 12501 137th St. in Overland Park.

The family will receive friends, Thursday at the church, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden.

Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net

More News

Stephen R. ‘Steve’ Erickson

Grant Gillar

Mary O’Marro

Gary Shelton

Cops, Courts & Fires

Psychological exam ordered for alleged Allina Health clinic shooter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29

Health Updates

US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated info

News

Committee raising money for new veterans memorial in Emmons

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles broken into and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Colorado shooting leaves 10 dead in latest mass tragedy

News

Council approves purchase of former Godfather’s for $390K

Cops, Courts & Fires

14th juror seated for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County hits 3,000 cumulative cases; no new deaths across the state

News

Committee progressing with fundraising for Marion Ross statue

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for burglary and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial: Jury selection continues; opening statements draw near

News

Minnesota lawmakers in final push before holiday break

Health Updates

AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages

Education

Riverland maneuvers through, learns from COVID

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: More than a quarter of Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea advances two wrestlers to state meet

Health Updates

Minnesota officials link variant to recent rise in cases

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers end season with heartbreaker in section finals

News

Woman sees her dream come true of starting food truck

News

Cedar Valley Services rides out challenges of the last year

Education

St. Theodore school raises more than $12K in recent fundraiser

Education

St. Casimir’s students learn about moon with oreos

News

Rotary donates to children’s library