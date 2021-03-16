expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Geraldine Lou Hove

By Submitted

Published 5:37 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Clear Lake, IA – Geraldine Lou Hove, 89, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills.

Geraldine Lou Hove

A private funeral service will be Friday, March 19, 2021, at Trinity Church, 10681 500th St, Thompson, IA 50478, with Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Church Cemetery.

Geraldine was born March 19, 1931, the daughter of Floyd H. and Doris B. (Meyers) Olson in Swea City, IA. She married Merrill J. Hove on October 21, 1950, in Kiester, MN.

Geraldine graduated from Kiester High School in 1949. She worked as a homemaker throughout her life while helping raise her family and volunteering with many clubs.

Geraldine was a member of the Clear Lake Christian Church, CWF, Clear Lake Women’s Club and the Friendly Garden Club. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan who enjoyed sewing, quilting, writing letters and crafts. She also liked being outdoors, gardening and fishing.

Geraldine is survived by her husband, Merrill Hove of Lake Mills; children, Debra (Stan) Opdahl of Albert Lea, MN, Kim (Joyce) Hove of Albert Lea, Scott (Karla) Hove of Highland, IN, Ryan (Joy) Hove of Apple Valley, MN and Paul Hove of Mason City, IA; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Charles) Hueper of Mankato, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gene; and sister, Ramona Jacobsen. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

More News

2021 Citizens of the Year recognized

Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

Tribune Editorial: Support needed for open government, public access

My Point of View: 12 months later, it’s time to terminate governor’s powers

News

2021 Citizens of the Year recognized

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

News

Minnesota Senate Republicans counter Walz budget proposal

News

Registration now open for annual Civil War Symposium

Education

Campus Notes: Area college students receive honors

News

Alumni Scholarship Foundation scholarships awarded

News

Scholarship given

News

‘A more perfect union’ is topic for second biennial speech contest

News

Department of Commerce offers licensing exams online to expand access

Cops, Courts & Fires

City motions to dismiss suits filed by The Interchange owner

Health Updates

Vaccination pace stumbles; pandemic data stable

News

As precious metals prices soar, Minnesota becomes hot spot for catalytic converter thefts

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest

News

County board votes to end local state of emergency

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items reported stolen and other reports

Gophers/NCAA

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

News

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Education

A.L. school board hears plans for new program to connect schools and community resources

News

As second year of emergency begins, GOP again pushes to limit Walz powers

News

February cold snap likely helped Minnesota’s fight against emerald ash borer

News

Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

News

Owner of The Interchange suing city attorney, governor, others

News

Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal