Freeborn County District Court dispositions: March 1

Brandon Daniel Johnson, 19, 3168 Lakeridge Drive NW, Rochester. Count 1: Third-degree sexual conduct. Dismissed. Count 2: Fifth-degree sex conduct. Supervised probation 18 months. Local confinement 3 days; credit for time served 3 days. Fees $75.

Tiffany Kay Ryerson, 40, 917 S. Broadway Apt. 1. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Supervised probation 1 year. Local confinement 14 days; credit for time served 14 days. Fees $150. Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Aimee Jeanne Bakke Vandyne, 18, 85332 Maple Lane, Hollandale. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Michael Paul Haubenschild, 58, Rural Route 1, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Fifth-degree assault. Dismissed, conditions met or expired. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Troy Marvin Hulbert, 51, 211 Park St., Emmons. Count 1: Second-degree DWI. Dismissed. Count 2: Second-degree DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 365 days; stay 335 days for 4 years; credit for time served 1 day; serve 30 days with credit for 1 day; may serve remaining 29 days on house arrest with alcohol monitoring. Supervised probation 4 years. Fees $1,005. Count 3: No vehicle registration. Dismissed.

Trent Allen Egland, 22, 39545 10th Ave., Dennison. Count 1: Operating or towing implements of husbandry on interstate. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Tiffany Ky Ryerson, 40, 917 S. Broadway Apt. 1: Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed.

Sara Josephine Zavoral, 33, 651 Ivy Ave. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 90 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: Driving after cancellation. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.