March 2, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 26

By Staff Reports

Published 6:00 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Marek Rafael Romanowski, 34, 1801 Lakewood Ave. Count 1: DWI, refusal to submit to test. Local confinement 90 days; stay 89 days for 2 years; credit for time served 1 day. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $605. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle. Dismissed. 

Nicholas John Jimenez, 19, 922 Redwood Drive, Fairmont. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Silvia Guadalupe Carrera Gomez, 34, 1024 N. 31st St., Renton, Wash. Count 1: Speeding 103 in a 70. Fees: $380.

Robert Andrew Heijerman, 32, 405 N. 8th Ave. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

