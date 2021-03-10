expand
March 10, 2021

Former Sen. Jensen announces GOP candidacy for governor

By Associated Press

Published 7:36 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Former state Sen. Scott Jensen has made his Republican candidacy for governor official.

Jensen served one term in the Senate and retired in January. The family physician has been critical of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and in interviews with Fox News and other media outlets has questioned federal guidelines around reporting COVID-19 deaths.

“Over the past year, Scott has gained national attention for his criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines on the classification of coronavirus deaths due to inflated numbers,” said a release announcing his campaign. “He has been and will continue to search for truth and expose the facts surrounding COVID-19 and the measures Gov. Walz has implemented.”

DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who is serving his first term, is expected to seek a second term but has not formally announced his campaign.

Jensen is the the second candidate to announce a run for governor, the Star Tribune reported. Mike Murphy, the Republican mayor of the town of Lexington, is the only other candidate who has announced a run for governor in 2022.

Several Republicans have expressed interest or are said to be considering a run for governor, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Eighth District U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber.

