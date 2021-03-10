expand
March 10, 2021

Esther J. Walheim

Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Memorial Service for Esther Walheim will be held at 10AM on Saturday (3/13) at First Lutheran Church of Glenville. Rev. Josh Blair will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Friday (3/12) at First Lutheran Church of Glenville. All COVID-19 precautions and guidelines will be followed. The service will be livestream via Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook Page. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Esther Jean Walheim (nee Lau), age 85 of Glenville, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Northwood Retirement Center surrounded by her family.

Esther was born on August 25, 1935 to Harvey and Cora (Westrum) Lau in Glenville. She grew up in the Glenville area and graduated from Austin High School. In 1956 she married Arlo Walk. Arlo passed away in 1960. On August 3, 1963 she married Laverne Walheim at First Lutheran Church of Glenville. Together they raised their family in Glenville. Esther worked for the Glenville School for 23 years.

Esther enjoyed 42 years of fishing with family and friends at 6 Mile Lake in Bena, MN. She loved the sun and was a snowbird in Arizona for 17 years. She was also a member of the Glenville American Legion Auxiliary. Esther loved to go out to her son and daughter-in-law’s farm and spend time with the animals; especially the dogs Milly and Maverick. She also enjoyed a good margarita. Most of all Esther loved to spend time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Esther is survived by her husband of 57 years Laverne; son Brian (Julie) Walk; grandsons Nick (Suzy), Tony (Jade Claassen), and Colby (Rachel) Strilaeff; great-grandchildren Cate, Henry, Caroline, Soren and Brooks; Siblings Arcley Wahlers and Bob (Mary) Lau; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Arlo Walk; siblings Elaine (Charlie) Gillard, Sharon Berg and Bud (Marge) Lau; Brother-in-law Wayne Wahlers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Cancer Society or First Lutheran Church of Glenville in Esther’s name.

