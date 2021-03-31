expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Anthony Wacholz and Emily Goskeson

Engagement: Goskeson & Wacholz

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Emily Goskeson of Albert Lea and Anthony Wacholz of New Richland announce their engagement.

The bride to be is the daughter of Steve and Cynthia Goskeson of Albert Lea and the granddaughter of Deloris Goskeson and the late George Goskeson and the late Ronald and Esther Lokken, all of Albert Lea.

She is a 2011 graduate of E & E Academy Homeschool and a 2015 graduate of Ridgewater College, where she   earned a degree to become an activities director. She is now an activities professional.

The groom is the son of Lane and Sarah Wacholz of New Richland and the grandson of Leonard Wacholz and the late Arlene Wacholz and the late Arlynn and Ruth McHenry of New Richland.

He graduated from NRHEG in 2011 and graduated from South Dakota State University in 2017, where he became a doctor of pharmacy. He now works as a pharmacist.

An Aug. 21, 2021, wedding is planned in Austin.

More News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Editorial Roundup: Press conference brought back checks and balances

Ask a Trooper: When can a vehicle horn be used on the road?

My Point of View: Parable taught relates to local political parties, too

News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Faith

‘It’s been a real blessing being in Albert Lea’

News

Community Sew Day approaching in April

Education

Riverland students celebrate virtual choir collaboration project

News

Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

News

Historic river pollution threatens Great Lakes fish

News

Youth for Christ highlighted

News

Study highlights higher profits for ag water quality certified farms

Health Updates

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month in Minnesota

Health Updates

Two Tims — Govs. Walz and Pawlenty — get COVID shots side by side

Health Updates

‘Sick for a season’: A glimpse at the road to recovery after a difficult battle with COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Squad car damaged by gunfire in Duluth

News

Minnesota Farm Bureau recognizes 26 sesquicentennial farms across state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports state’s only new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Health Updates

3 things to know if you’re newly eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

Cops, Courts & Fires

Witness: Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a ‘cold’ stare

Lake Mills

Lake Mills’ Jim Boehmer honored as Iowa Athletic Director of the Year

News

SMART Transit serves community amid pandemic with safe rides, food delivery, other services

Health Updates

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 deaths: 10 new cases in Freeborn County; almost 10K have received first vaccine dose

Health Updates

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals