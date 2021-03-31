Engagement: Goskeson & Wacholz

Emily Goskeson of Albert Lea and Anthony Wacholz of New Richland announce their engagement.

The bride to be is the daughter of Steve and Cynthia Goskeson of Albert Lea and the granddaughter of Deloris Goskeson and the late George Goskeson and the late Ronald and Esther Lokken, all of Albert Lea.

She is a 2011 graduate of E & E Academy Homeschool and a 2015 graduate of Ridgewater College, where she earned a degree to become an activities director. She is now an activities professional.

The groom is the son of Lane and Sarah Wacholz of New Richland and the grandson of Leonard Wacholz and the late Arlene Wacholz and the late Arlynn and Ruth McHenry of New Richland.

He graduated from NRHEG in 2011 and graduated from South Dakota State University in 2017, where he became a doctor of pharmacy. He now works as a pharmacist.

An Aug. 21, 2021, wedding is planned in Austin.