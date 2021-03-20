Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To increasing COVID-19 vaccinations in Freeborn County and the state.

Vaccinations are increasing across the county and state with more than 2 million doses of vaccine reported administered throughout the state as of Thursday. As of Friday, more than 788,000 people — or 14.2% of the state’s residents — had completed their vaccinations, and more than 1.3 million people — or 24% of the state’s population — had received at least one dose, according to health officials.

In Freeborn County, 7,785 people had received at least one dose as of Wednesday, and 4,076 people had received the completed series.

We thank the Freeborn County Public Health Department and all of the other entities that are administering the vaccinations to people in this area.

Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost said earlier this week that public health staff this week were conducting vaccination clinics at food processing plants and at the Albert Lea Armory. She said next week the county has requested to receive 800 doses, and then will also administer many second doses as well.

The vaccinations will be important moving into the future.

To a new program to connect students and educators with businesses and community resources.

During the Albert Lea school board meeting on Monday, board members heard a presentation about the new FutureForward program created by the Southeast Service Cooperative.

The program invites students, educators, professionals and businesses to create personalized pages online, with the goal of giving students increased career-connected learning experience and businesses with an opportunity to attract future employees from across the region.

Businesses can highlight what they do, as well as resources for students, and employees can create individual pages as well, showcasing lessons they could teach or other volunteer opportunities they could help with.

It includes businesses and schools s panning from the Alden-Conger area to the Wisconsin border and up to Faribault and over.

We think this will be a great option for both students and businesses alike to take advantage of to learn about career opportunities and educate students about jobs that are available in the area.

To signs of some normalcy returning to life after a long year during the pandemic.

We are pleased to hear word that several events planned for the coming months will be taking place after a year of hardship and cancellations of events for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many area schools will be hosting prom, and many organizers of other events in the area are hoping to move forward with their festivities, too.

We can all agree that we missed many of these highlights in the last year and can’t wait for them to return again.

We hope people will continue to practice safety protocols so these events will still be able to take place and case numbers will remain low.