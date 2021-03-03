expand
March 3, 2021

Editorial: If you can give, this is the time to boost food shelves

By Editorial Board

Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Every year in March, food shelves across the state participate in an effort called the March Minnesota FoodShare Campaign.

March Minnesota FoodShare started in 1982 as a campaign to restock food shelves in the seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area. After such a successful campaign, the effort became a statewide program the next year.

Last year, people donated more than $21.5 million and over 7.4 million pounds of food during the March campaign, according to the effort’s website.

In Freeborn County, the Alden Area Food Shelf collected 1,956 pounds of food and raised almost $12,000 in the campaign in 2020; the Ecumenical Food Pantry collected 1,762 pounds and raised almost $29,000; and the Salvation Army food shelf collected 17,999 pounds and raised almost $19,000, the website states.

This year, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt across the area and state, we encourage those who are able to give to this cause.

There are many who are food insecure in the community, and these food shelves seek to serve these households.

Some of these individuals may have lost a job or have had their hours cut at work, others may have health complications and yet others are facing additional challenges. Regardless, these people could be our own friends and neighbors, and they need our help.

Look through your cupboards and see where you have excess, or buy some extra cans or other nonperishable food items next time you are at the grocery store that you can drop off at one of the pantries, or consider mailing them a monetary donation.

Every little bit helps.

