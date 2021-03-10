expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Donna Mae Turnmire

By Submitted

Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Donna Mae Turnmire, 86 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

Donna Mae Turnmire

Donna was born August 28, 1934 to Frank and Ruth (Nelson) Stiebler. She graduated from Blooming Prairie High School. On May 15, 1954, she married Robert Turnmire at Oakland Lutheran Church in Mower County. They were blessed with three children, Gary, Michael and Connie.

Donna enjoyed playing cards, watching old movies, and dancing with her husband to old-time music. She was an avid reader and her favorite book was Gone with the Wind. A member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, she was active in Bible study and church circle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 2008; son, Gary; grandson, Kevin Michael; and brothers, Jerry Stiebler and Dwaine Stiebler.

Donna is survived by her son, Michael (Juli) Turnmire of Owatonna; daughter, Connie (Lyle) Elleby of Austin; grandchildren, James (Elizabeth) Diser of Duluth, Nicholas Turnmire and Rachel Bakken; great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jenny Turnmire of Alden; relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Ecumen Hospice of Owatonna for the wonderful care provided to our mother.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 15th at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Michael Olmsted officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service on Monday. Interment will be at Danish Baptist Cemetery in rural Steele County. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

More News

Donna Mae Turnmire

Esther J. Walheim

Ramsey stops enforcing coronavirus mask mandate

COVID-19 update: 18 new cases reported in Freeborn County; active cases in county nearing 100

Health Updates

Ramsey stops enforcing coronavirus mask mandate

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 18 new cases reported in Freeborn County; active cases in county nearing 100

News

Update: Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fourth juror selected in case of former officer

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

News

Wind advisory in effect tonight; area has slight risk for severe weather

Elections & Campaigns

Former Sen. Jensen announces GOP candidacy for governor

News

Should changes be made at intersection on Bridge Avenue?

News

Minnesota produce farmers asked to complete annual questionnaire

News

State rainfall monitoring network seeks more volunteer members to submit data from home

News

Kiwanis clubs prepare books for distribution

News

Blood drive collects 60 pints of blood

Education

Minnesota education commissioner resigns, replaced by deputy

News

City Hall to open, library to start express browsing for 2 days a week at end of March

Cops, Courts & Fires

COVID-19 pandemic shapes trial of former Minneapolis police officer in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State reports new cases, deaths previously unreported over last year

Health Updates

More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items stolen from vehicle and other reports

News

City considering partnership with Albert Lea Family Y for senior center

News

COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State reaches more vaccination milestones over weekend

News

Bridge Avenue to be detoured for fiber optic installation

News

Coldwell Banker Home Connection joins Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors