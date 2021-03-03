expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Deadline extended for water testing cost reimbursement

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Minnesota producer farmers now have until March 19 to apply for cost reimbursement associated with water testing for generic E. coli. Under a new Minnesota Department of Agriculture mini-grant program, farmers who paid for generic E. coli water testing between Sept. 30, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2020, may be eligible for up to $400 to cover these expenses. 

Farmers must have sold a minimum annual average of $5,000 in produce that is covered by the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule. Crops covered by the rule include any produce crop that is not listed on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of rarely consumed raw crops.

Applications for the pilot mini-grant program are available on the MDA website and will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. March 19. Additional information about the eligibility criteria, including the list of rarely consumed raw crops, and application process can be found on the website.

A future, full-scale mini-grant program will provide financial support for water testing and on-farm food safety for expenses dating after Sept. 30, 2020. This grant program will be offered in January 2022. More information will be available following the pilot program.

More News

Natural gas bills expected to rise because of arctic February temperatures

Read Across America

Red Cross volunteer has helped people across nation who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

Editorial: If you can give, this is the time to boost food shelves

News

Natural gas bills expected to rise because of arctic February temperatures

News

Read Across America

News

Red Cross volunteer has helped people across nation who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

News

Deadline extended for water testing cost reimbursement

News

Alzheimer’s educational conference planned

News

‘The Attic’ founder given advocacy award

Business

Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota

Gallery

Alden business adds new services, celebrates 5 years at current space

News

A special visit during a difficult time

News

Little by little, the Ellendale Community Center is getting updated

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs in Minnesota

Albert Lea Tigers

Jeffrey reaches 1,000-point milestone

Business

‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’

News

Glenville bar and grill celebrates one-year anniversary

News

Work to begin soon on Vikings Activity Center in Northwood

News

Building was ‘love at first sight’

News

Former contract chiropractor for NASA is looking to grow his business in Lake Mills

News

Minnesota Senate panel approves medical cannabis smoking

Cops, Courts & Fires

Record number of gun permits issued in Minnesota in 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 26

Education

Albert Lea school board approves move to four-day in-person learning

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota court weighs murder charge in ex-officer’s trial

News

Study shows that Minnesota deer were exposed to insecticides